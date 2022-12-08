ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

West Omaha man found dead in Cass County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80

All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
WOWT

Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
News Channel Nebraska

One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Friday morning incident ends peacefully

No one was injured following an incident at about 8:15 this morning in the 100 block of North Clarkson Street. Fremont Police Captain Kurt Bottorff said information was received that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street. “The area was secured and certain facilities were put...
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman cited following accident

Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
FREMONT, NE

