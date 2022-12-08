Read full article on original website
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
Actress Kirstie Alley Had a Remarkable Career and Net Worth to Match
Actress Kirstie Alley, likely best known for her role as Rebecca in the long-running sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71. Her career spanned many decades in Hollywood, as she played a number of film and television roles. Here’s a look at Alley’s net worth upon her death as well as a look back over her career and personal life.
Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends
As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Setbacks Aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Is Worth Millions
Netflix is putting the breaks on a planned documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid controversy surrounding its popular fictional series on the royal family, The Crown. Former U.K. Prime Minister John Major complained to the streaming network about an episode in the latest season of The Crown...
‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
Jane Curtin's Comedy Career Spans Nearly 50 Years, and She's Worth Millions
Fans of the original Saturday Night Live and 3rd Rock From The Sun likely remember actress and comedian Jane Curtin. Curtin has led a prolific career in acting and comedy in both television and films and is now appearing in a reboot of a popular sitcom. Here’s where Curtin’s net worth stands in 2022.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Julia Haart’s Remarkable Journey Has Many Eager to Know How She Became a CEO
In 2013, My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart walked away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish life to pursue a career in fashion. While the act alone is quite admirable, the fact that Haart was 43 years old and had “no money, no experience, and no contacts” at the time is what really has people now asking how she became a CEO.
Parker Stevenson Was Once Married to Kirstie Alley — What’s His Net Worth?
Like his late ex-wife, Kirstie Alley, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, after losing her battle with colon cancer, Parker Stevenson has landed some distinguishable roles throughout his acting career. Although Stevenson is best known for playing Steve McMillan in the hit series Melrose Place and starring in Hardy Boys, he has been fortunate enough to appear in several other films and shows.
Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’
Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
Bob McGrath Was a Well-Loved Member of the 'Sesame Street' Neighborhood
Millions of adults who grew up watching Sesame Street are mourning the death of Robert “Bob” McGrath. He was one of Sesame Street’s first “people in the neighborhood,” long before Abby Cadabby, Elmo, and even The Count moved in. Article continues below advertisement. McGrath’s family...
Get Ready for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree — All 82 Feet of It
An icon of the holidays, the Rockefeller Christmas tree has become a popular annual tradition. Every year since 1933, the massive tree has been a key focal point of New York City’s Rockefeller Center during the holiday season. Here’s everything you want to know about this tradition. First of all, how much does the Rockefeller Christmas tree cost?
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
This isn't your father's movie studio, and certainly not your grandfather's movie studio, either. According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmakers, directors, and special effects artists recently gathered to celebrate Amazon Studios’ new 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, California.
