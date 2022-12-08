Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...

7 DAYS AGO