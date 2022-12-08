ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Celine Dion Was Just Diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome—Inside the ‘Rare’ & ‘Devastating’ Disease Putting Her Career on Pause

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

She’s one of the hardest-working singers in the business and beloved by all, but Celine Dion has had to cancel a string of shows after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. So, what is Stiff Person Syndrome , the disease that’s putting her career on pause?

In a tearful video shared to Instagram on December 8, 2022, the Canadian pop star explained that she had been “dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I’ve been going through,” the 54-year-old explained. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. She continued that she was suffering painful spasms that “affect her daily life” and that she’d recently been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects around one in a million people. Here’s what you need to know about Stiff Person Syndrome and whether there’s a cure.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological and neuromuscular condition that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to John Hopkins Medical Center. Spasms can be triggered by a range of things including but not limited to sudden movement, cold temperatures or unexpected loud noises. The cause is not presently known; however, research indicates that it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke . SPS is also frequently associated with other autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo and pernicious anemia.

John Hopkins neurologist Dr Scott Newsome explained in a video that it’s a “devastating” and incurable disease that affects around one in one million people worldwide, though as the medical community gains a better understanding of the condition it’s “probably more common than that.” The current statistic is based on what he deemed the “classic” symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome, which were first described in the ‘50s as patients presenting with “rigid” torso muscles, tightness in their legs and “horrific spasms in really any muscle in the body,” though it’s most common in the lower body. A definitive diagnosis is obtained via a blood test, a lumbar puncture and electromyography.

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation , “patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves,” they say, adding that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include symptoms like hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety,” and muscle spasms “so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.” Because of its early symptoms, Stiff Person Syndrome is often mistaken as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, anxiety, phobia and other autoimmune diseases.

“Sometimes they get labeled ‘crazy’,” Dr. Newsome said, “because on exam, early on, there aren’t the hallmark features of Stiff Person Syndrome… But on average, because of how rare it is and how early on in the disease it can mimic a lot of other conditions, it takes about seven years for people to get diagnosed, from symptom onset to diagnosis.” Dion explained in her video to Instagram that “these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” She announced that she would have to postpone a string of tour dates until 2024.

It’s now clear this debilitating disease was the reason for her cancellations in January 2022 as well, with a press release citing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that had been preventing her from performing. Thankfully, Dion has “a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better. And my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope,” she said. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.”

What is the treatment for Stiff Person Syndrome?

Treatment for Stiff Person Syndrome can be arduous and though it’s a currently incurable condition, it can be managed with a range of medications and therapies. People with SPS tend to respond to high doses of diazepam and several anticonvulsants like gabapentin and tiagabine. Valium can also be effective as it’s a muscle relaxant. There’s also another somewhat surprising medication. “Often, we will give Botox to patients with Stiff Person Syndrome,” explained Dr. Newsome in another video , “especially when they have difficulties with spasticity or tightness… which is interesting in and of itself but it helps with some of the rigidity and the spasms our patients can suffer with.” In one report from 2003, a 41-year-old patient was shown to have “significant” improvement in her symptoms after receiving a Botox injection in her muscles.

Dr. Newsome explained that physical therapy can be a great supplement to medications, though “one has to be very careful with the type of physical therapy” because some treatments can worsen Stiff Person Syndrome. He recommends deep tissue techniques, ultra-sound, heat and aqua therapies in a warm pool because cold “can exacerbate” the symptoms. As the NINDS and Dion noted, people with SPS also have challenges in daily life: “Most individuals with SPS have frequent falls and because they lack the normal defensive reflexes; injuries can be severe. With appropriate treatment, the symptoms are usually well controlled.”

Concluding her emotional announcement, Dion said she missed her fans and being on stage to perform for them. “I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said. “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.” In a tearful sign-off, she said: “Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon. Thank you.”

My Story, My Dream by Celine Dion

For more about Celine Dion, you won’t want to miss her impassioned and honest autobiography, My Story, My Dream , which tracks her early life to becoming the “international singing sensation” beloved the world over. This touching memoir takes readers backstage, behind the scenes and her early career breakthroughs, as well as her storybook romance and eventual marriage to Rene Angelil, her manager and soul mate. This is an intimate, funny at times and ultimately heartfelt look at an unparalleled talent in the industry, in her own words. See why critics called Celine Dion’s My Story, My Dream “a remarkable” reflection of a pop star’s life and career.

Buy: My Story, My Dream $1.75+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0jc1eSwK00

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
Women's Health

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained

Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
People

Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
People

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy