Rapid City, SD

Deputy, resident injured in Caputa fire

CAPUTA, S.D.- One Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a resident were injured in a structure fire in Caputa on Friday morning. At 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a structure fire in the 15000 block of East Highway 44. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in the area also responded to the fire. The deputy helped the occupant to escape from the burning garage, and suffered first-degree burns.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat

Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
SPEARFISH, SD
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
RAPID CITY, SD
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre boys and girls win the Rapid City Invite

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The annual Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Summit Arena. The Pierre Governors swept the team titles. The Governors won the boys team title with 196 points and captured the girls team title with 223 points. For complete results, click...
RAPID CITY, SD
Here are five ways that you can spot a counterfeit bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Counterfeit bills can be a big problem for retailers. Here are ways that you can spot a fake bill:. If it doesn’t feel real, it probably isn’t. Bills of $5 and more have a watermark that can be seen when held up to a light.
RAPID CITY, SD
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre. The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35. Pierre improves to 2-0 on the...
PIERRE, SD
Four things to know about the historic Adams House Christmas Tours

DEADWOOD, S.D. – With Christmas music echoing off the walls and lights shining in every room, the historic Adams House Christmas Tours are fun to experience with the whole family this December. The tours are a chance for anyone to get into the festive holiday spirit, while also learning more about Deadwood’s history.
DEADWOOD, SD

