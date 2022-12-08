Read full article on original website
Deputy, resident injured in Caputa fire
CAPUTA, S.D.- One Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a resident were injured in a structure fire in Caputa on Friday morning. At 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a structure fire in the 15000 block of East Highway 44. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in the area also responded to the fire. The deputy helped the occupant to escape from the burning garage, and suffered first-degree burns.
As the road gets slick from snow and ice, drivers need to continue moving over for workers on the road
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Regardless of the weather and road conditions, drivers should obey the Move Over Law, mainly to keep workers on the road safe. But, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s cold and snowy weather and the roads could be more hazardous. The...
Here’s how you can sign up for Public Impact and Snow alert messages in Pennington County!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Snowfall can have a big impact on your daily routine, from where you drive to whether you may want to try to leave work early. If you live in Rapid City or Pennington County, Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management has a Public Impact and Snow alert messaging system that can help you stay updated on what’s happening near you.
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
A winter storm is on its way, but what can we expect the weather to be like the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of December. With a strong system coming through at the beginning of this week, we’ll see below average temperatures for the entire week. Will we get any...
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
Wandering Bison Coffee: A unique space full of art and great food
Time for a coffee break. Located in Hot Springs, Wandering Bison Coffee was started by Heather Zortman and her husband. The two decided that they were going to lease a space out and convert it into a coffee shop. They started work in November 2019 and opened their doors in...
Here was the turnout for this year’s Holiday Marketplace Pop Up at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Holiday Marketplace Pop Up was held on Saturday, December 10 at The Monument. The marketplace is an annual event that helps support small and local businesses. What was there?. The day started off with breakfast where kids could come in and have...
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre boys and girls win the Rapid City Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The annual Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Summit Arena. The Pierre Governors swept the team titles. The Governors won the boys team title with 196 points and captured the girls team title with 223 points. For complete results, click...
Here are five ways that you can spot a counterfeit bill
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Counterfeit bills can be a big problem for retailers. Here are ways that you can spot a fake bill:. If it doesn’t feel real, it probably isn’t. Bills of $5 and more have a watermark that can be seen when held up to a light.
Teddy bears rush the ice; Fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice for the Teddy Bear Toss at Rush Gives Back Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Once the puck passed the goalie and hit the net, the crowd erupted in cheers and cowbells rang with them. Soon after, hundreds, maybe even thousands, of stuffed animals started flying through the air the Rapid City Rush game Saturday night. This was all for...
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre. The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35. Pierre improves to 2-0 on the...
Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Light continues to bring joy with spectacular displays
Storybook Island is once again hosting their annual Christmas Nights of Light. This is the 28th year the Nights of Light being held and it’s also one of the biggest fundraisers that Storybook Island holds, making it the reason why the park has free admission in the summer. It...
Holiday for Fiddles benefit concert raises money for Youth and Family Services
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A benefit concert for Youth and Family Services was held on Saturday, December 10 at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center. Tickets were $30, a portion of which went to YFS. Musicians Kenny Putnam, Tom Schaefer, Owen DeJong, Brian and Kaija Bonde, Mike Connor, Boyd...
Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: RC Central girls open the season with a win over Aberdeen Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central opened the girls basketball season on Friday by hosting the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The game was close in the first half. But the Cobblers pulled away third quarter and went onto beat the Golden Eagles, 41-30. Rapid City Central will host...
Local author Dorothy Rosby’s new book tackles the stress that comes with the holidays
Local author Dorothy Rosby released a new book, just in time for the holidays. “‘Tis The Season To Feel Inadequate” is about the way we heap stress on ourselves in the name of celebrating for the holidays, and it can suck the joy right out of our special events and occasions. So the book helps us deal with those situations.
Four things to know about the historic Adams House Christmas Tours
DEADWOOD, S.D. – With Christmas music echoing off the walls and lights shining in every room, the historic Adams House Christmas Tours are fun to experience with the whole family this December. The tours are a chance for anyone to get into the festive holiday spirit, while also learning more about Deadwood’s history.
