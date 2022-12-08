Read full article on original website
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV
On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
NBC Bay Area
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Viola Davis is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for "The Woman King." "The Woman King" is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s The post Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
How Many Times Has ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Won an Oscar?
While widely considered one of Hollywood’s best actors, the number of 'George & Tammy' star Jessica Chastain’s Oscars may surprise you.
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List
TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy). AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods. Nominations for the film categories will...
Popculture
Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host
The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.
Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes: Host, Nominees and More
Making a comeback! The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television after taking a hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues. Last year, many celebrities spoke out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which decides the nominees — for the organization’s lack of diversity and organizational issues. NBC […]
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’
Reese Witherspoon will reprise one of her most iconic early roles – and we’re not talking about Elle Woods. Witherspoon will star in and produce “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” a sequel to her 1999 cult-classic film “Election” that’s set up at Paramount Pictures and intended for Paramount+. The original film’s writer and director Alexander Payne is also back on board for the sequel, which is based on Tom Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name and was released earlier this year. Perrotta previously wrote the novel “Election,” which was adapted for the original film. Witherspoon will reprise her role as Tracy...
Walk of Fame star for Octavia Spencer unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney were among those joining Spencer...
