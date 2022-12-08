Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an assault in Halfmoon. They say a woman was flagged down by a man in the area of Lower Newtown Road near Button Road on Friday. The man then pulled the woman from her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her before leaving the scene. He's described as a man in his 50's who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The woman went to the hospital but has already been released. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 518-885-6761.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO