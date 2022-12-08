Read full article on original website
iheart.com
CVS-Walgreens Agree To Settlement With RI, MA -16 Other States
Massachusetts will receive some 230 million dollars as its part in a nationwide settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. The settlement stems from what the states contended was the company’s role in furthering the opioid crisis. Overall CVS will pay some 5 billion dollars over a ten year period.
iheart.com
Louisiana Voters Pass All Three Proposed Amendments To State Constitution
The Louisiana Constitution has three new amendments as of Saturday's election, all by lopsided votes. The first amendment, requiring U.S. citizenship for people to register and vote in Louisiana, passed by a 73-27 margin. The second, making appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to Senate confirmation, passed...
iheart.com
Average Gas Price in Iowa Below Three Dollars a Gallon
(Iowa) -- The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa is now under 3 dollars a gallon. Triple A reports the statewide average for regular is $2.94 a gallon, about 60 cents lower than this time last month. Iowa's average price is 10 cents lower than this time last year. In the Des Moines area, the average price is $2.67 a gallon. In the Cedar Rapids, the average is higher at $3.02 a gallon, $3.23 a gallon in Iowa City. In the Quad Cities area, the average price is back under 3 dollars at $2.77 a gallon.
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
iheart.com
More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
iheart.com
Nebraska Inmate Death Announced
The death of a Nebraska prison inmate is under investigation. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died over the weekend at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was being held at the Work Ethic Camp, serving a three to ten year sentence for charges out of...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
iheart.com
KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Monday December 12th
This weekend's storm dropping 1.5 inches of rain in Sacramento city and more than 4 feet of snow in the Lake Tahoe region, with 30,000 people losing power throughout California. . Fusion energy breakthrough at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory possibly resulting in limitless clean zero carbon energy. . New desalination...
iheart.com
Deputies Looking For Suspect Who Pulled Woman From Vehicle, Assaulted Her
Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an assault in Halfmoon. They say a woman was flagged down by a man in the area of Lower Newtown Road near Button Road on Friday. The man then pulled the woman from her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her before leaving the scene. He's described as a man in his 50's who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The woman went to the hospital but has already been released. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 518-885-6761.
