Read full article on original website
Related
I’m using one glass for all my wine. Here’s why you need a universal wine glass
The market is filled with almost as many different types of wine glasses as there are different wines, making the task of selecting one go-to wine glass very difficult — but not impossible. In fact, I’m ditching my varietal glasses for a universal style fit for any kind of wine you pour. Here’s why.
How to gift the perfect bottle of wine this holiday season
(BPT) - 'Tis the season … of stressing over what to get everyone on your list. Choosing the right gift for your loved ones can be quite a daunting task, but there’s one gift that can delight friends and family alike — a great bottle of wine.
Houston Chronicle
With energy costs rising, baker lets patrons bake cakes in his oven
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt has worked at posh dining establishments and luxury hotels in London and beyond. He even cooked for the British royal family over the course of his decades-long culinary career. Hamilton-Trewhitt, 55, eventually came to own several high-end,...
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
I Tried Proxies, an N/A Wine Alternative That Even Michelin-Starred Spots Love
A few years ago, I was at a wine tasting with a French couple that imports from low-intervention producers in France. One of the importers told me she was going to be leading a wine seminar at a local restaurant that evening and asked me what I would want to know about wine if I was there. Half-jokingly, I said she needed to answer the question: “What is wine?” She looked confused, and said, “Well, it’s just fermented grapes,” as if I was just some goddamn idiot. She didn’t find it funny at all, which brought me great shame. Luckily, I had an empty glass and was surrounded by open bottles of wine.
These Spiked Cider Cocktails Will Warm You Up and Get You Tipsy at the Same Time
When it's freezing outside and the thought of braving the elements for a drink just doesn't seem that enticing, there's nothing better than sipping an apple cider cocktail (or two) on the couch. Fall weekends may be reserved for picking and eating apples, but winter ones call for drinking them—cozied up in sweats at home.
Why You Should Be Drinking More Wine from Sicily and Puglia
From the flanks of Mt. Etna to the heat of Salento, Sicily and Puglia are among the most exciting regions in the world of southern Italian wine.
11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now
The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello
Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
thespruceeats.com
How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party
I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
winemag.com
Australia’s Riverland Rethinks Its Bulk Wine Model
Riverland—Australia’s largest wine growing region is one of its least known. Located northeast of Adelaide, Riverland covers 1,584 square miles along the South Australian stretch of the Murray River and is home to over 54,000 acres of vines. In 2022, Riverland fruit comprised 32% of Australia’s total crush by volume. Combine this with the fruit of neighboring inland regions and the figure jumps to a staggering 73% of Australian wine’s entire production.
Royal Caribbean Tests Major Dining Changes (You Won't Be Happy)
Taking a cruise -- at least for most passengers -- means eating a lot. The experience, however, is not all about gluttony, meals (especially dinner) served in the main dining room (MDR) harken back to a time gone by. When you eat dinner in the MDR on a Royal Caribbean...
Stay la vie: The best new hotels in Paris are loaded with foreign spice
It’s a good time to be an electrician, in the City of Lights. Last year, the French capital welcomed no fewer than five new museums and now just as many sparkling new hotels are opening. Whether your budget allows for carte blanche or your counting every euro, here are the best new hotels in Paris. Spanish quarters Scoff all you want at the idea of staying in a Spanish hotel in the heart of Paris, but once you experience the newly imagined five-star Hotel Villa Marquis (from $350), you’ll see why it’s one of the city’s best assets in the accommodations department. For starters,...
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
hereisoregon.com
Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table
Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
Where better to spend three indulgent nights than in the largest suite on Lake Como: the 2,700-square-foot Bellini, inside the newly opened Passalacqua. The 18th-century mansion was reborn as a hotel earlier this year under the auspices of Grand Hotel Tremezzo CEO Valentina de Santis. When you do emerge from the suite, which is named after the composer who once played the piano here, this package (designed exclusively for Robb Report readers) includes private tours of both the nearby Villa del Balbianello, famed for its terraced gardens and spotlighted in Casino Royale, and the lake itself on Passalacqua’s own boat. Then...
Comments / 0