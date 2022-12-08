Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.

