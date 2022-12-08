ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WORCESTER, MA
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.

