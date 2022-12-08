Read full article on original website
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Calls ‘Bulls–t’ On Ex Jaylan Mobley Over House Deed Claims: ‘It’s the Lying’
Getting messy. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer called ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s claims he added her to the deed of their former home “bulls–t” after In Touch broke the news that the U.S. Army cyber officer’s name remains the only one listed on the property.
‘Teen Mom’: Leah Gets Mad At Jaylan For Seeking Her Stepdad’s Blessing Before Proposing
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley finally got engaged on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Costa Rica during the Dec. 6 episode. But their relationship high didn’t last very long because once Jaylan told Leah that he asked for her stepdad’s blessing before proposing, she got pretty upset. Apparently, Leah isn’t very fond of her stepdad, Lee. Leah told Jaylan that he’s “the man” in her life, and he shouldn’t need another man’s permission to marry her. However, Jaylan told Leah that he sought Lee’s blessing simply out of respect. Still, Leah said if Jaylan was to ask anyone, it should have been her mom, whom she’s actually “close” with. She got so upset over Jaylan’s talk with Lee that she basically ruined their dinner date after the proposal. And the evening ended pretty awkwardly.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah also said her "numbness has turned to anger" amid the ongoing legal drama involving her parents, who were sentenced to prison on Nov. 22 for financial crimes Julie Chrisley has seen a lot of changes in her personal life over the last several years as she and her family have been entangled in legal drama. In an episode of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, recorded before Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced for committing financial crimes, the 49-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared how the fraud case has...
Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Split? See Breakup Clues
Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have confused viewers with their rollercoaster romance; however, fans are convinced the pair have seemingly split for good! Keep reading to find out clues on why fans think Kalani and Asuelu have split. When...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up
Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year. Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.
Katharine McPhee, 38, Teases Her ‘Sexy’ Christmas Gifts For Husband David Foster, 73
Katharine McPhee is all about the “practical” gifts…but always with a sexy twist! In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the stunning songstress, 38, shared ideas for what might be under the tree for hubby David Foster, 73. “I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas – nothing extravagant – like new suitcases and things like that,” she told the outlet for an interview published on Nov 18. “But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases.” She added that her musical legend husband is not “a materialistic person.” Katharine gave the comments at a Beverly Hills event on Thursday, Nov 17, for her new jewelry line, aptly named KMF.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Blasts Jim Bob's Toxic Rules: You're Scared of My SHOULDERS?!
These days, Amy Rachelle King is a grown woman with a like-minded husband and her own life. But for years, she was the “infamous” Duggar cousin. To the real world, she was a normal and even conservative teen. To her cult-adhering relatives, she seemed an out-of-control pariah. Worldly and other.
The Hollywood Gossip
Ronald Smith Accuses Tiffany Franco of Delaying Divorce: She Wants Child Support!
We have watched the swan song of Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s toxic marriage on 90 Day: The Single Life. Season 3 showed Tiffany as a single woman and dating, then returning to South Africa to see Ronald. Then things became even worse. Tiffany has exposed Ronald’s bad behavior...
Dolly Parton, Sports Biopics and an Apocalyptic Gender Reveal Party Dominate 2022 Black List
The Black List, an annual ranking of the most popular unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, has released its 2022 rankings — a list crawling with juicy biopics about superstar singers and sports world redemption tales. Founded by Franklin Leonard, the list surveys 300 studio executives who weigh in with the strongest screenplays to have crossed their desks over the year. An individual script must be mentioned at least six times to warrant inclusion. The year’s most popular is “Pure,” a psychological thriller that would set Gwyneth Paltrow on edge. “Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness...
JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her & Jordan Rodgers’ Baby Plans 7 Months After Getting Married
Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.
Popculture
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
FOX 11 and 41
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences
Reality star Lindsie Chrisley has finally given a public statement on the recent prison sentences given to her father, Todd Chrisley, and her stepmother Julie Chrisley. On Monday, November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The couple opened up about their impending sentence on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last week, with Julie specifically mentioning the toll it’s taking on their kids.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister’s Relationship Timeline
A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world.💍💕😍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram. “It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Labeled "Antisemite of the Year" By Anti-Hate Group
Kanye West isn’t receiving many awards of any kind these days. But there’s no denying that the rapper’s latest honor is entirely deserved. In fact, we would’ve been downright shocked if the prize had gone to anyone else. Yes, in what might be the year’s least-surprising...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kourtney Kardashian: It Took Me 10 Friggen Months to Bounce Back After IVF Treatments!
It turns out that Travis Barker did all of that wanking for nothing. He and Kourtney Kardashian documented their struggles to conceive. They wanted to expand their family. But Kourt had a particularly hard time attempting IVF. Now, ten months later, she reveals that she has finally begun to recover...
