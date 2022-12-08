ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
Trump special counsel’s wife worked on Obama film and donated to Biden

The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on “Becoming,” a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show...
Who could Donald Trump pick as vice president in 2024?

Now that Donald Trump has officially kicked off his third campaign for the presidency, one of the few certainties about what he will do if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024 is that he won’t be running with his former vice president, Mike Pence. Not only has Mr Pence said he is giving “prayerful consideration” to declaring himself a presidential candidate in the next general election, but the Trump-Pence relationship has not been strong since the former vice president refused to hijack certification of electoral votes, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.According to reporting in...
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner

President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
Kari Lake floats bizarre Brittney Griner criticism after her Russia release

Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial Kari Lake has some thoughts about Brittney Griner's release, and they're bizarre.. While speaking with Steven Crowder for his podcast Louder with Crowder, Lake, 53, shared her thoughts on the recent deal President Joe Biden struck in exchange for Griner. Biden announced Thursday he had worked out a deal with Russia to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the WNBA player. While many celebrated Griner's safe return home, Lake said if it were her, she'd handle the situation differently. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"If you told me, 'we're going you for this...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance Decision

Brittney Griner is finally back on American soil. The legendary WNBA star was traded from Russia to the United States on Thursday morning. Griner, who had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, appeared back in the United States on Thursday afternoon. Griner showed up with a notable...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump

CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
