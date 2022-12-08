Read full article on original website
Concerned Patriot
1d ago
I have learned to hate Professional Football, Basketball, Hockey and about any other professional sport where people are paid millions for their physical abilities and others in the country that certainly work harder receive nothing. I followed NFL for 40 years of my life and would try not to miss a game. I have now not seen a single game in over 4 years and plan to never watch again. It all is vanity.
Reply(5)
7
Vitality
1d ago
Superficial rhetoric between people of stature in the industry, we've all been speculating as to what degree this raunchy detriment achieved to be, and it's all well beyond....... Albeit language was used, but in tasteful context, and included a beautiful naked woman,... Cheers!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Comments / 31