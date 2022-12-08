ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don mcclanahan
3d ago

Although I clearly wasn't pleased with Gruden's performance during his return to the Raiders, but the hit job the NFL put on him was BS. Yes, he communicated some things in the emails that were inappropriate, but we all would be guilty if our "private" communications were leaked. Moreover, of the tens of thousands of emails they supposedly had, why was only Gruden's leaked? The NFL should be investigated over this.

Anthony Williams
3d ago

love it! you go gruden. USC has to salvage your football program by taking players from predominant great programs like oklahoma.

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

