Although I clearly wasn't pleased with Gruden's performance during his return to the Raiders, but the hit job the NFL put on him was BS. Yes, he communicated some things in the emails that were inappropriate, but we all would be guilty if our "private" communications were leaked. Moreover, of the tens of thousands of emails they supposedly had, why was only Gruden's leaked? The NFL should be investigated over this.
love it! you go gruden. USC has to salvage your football program by taking players from predominant great programs like oklahoma.
Related
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Mike Leach Reportedly 'Still Fighting' On Monday
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation
Nick Saban Releases Statement On The Mike Leach Situation
Desmond Howard Upset With ‘Baffling’ Heisman Voting
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Health Diagnosis
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 10