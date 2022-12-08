ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Indicted ex-San Antonio lawyer used client money to pay for debt, ‘extravagant lifestyle,’ feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio lawyer was indicted on Thursday on wire fraud and money laundering charges, according to federal authorities. Christopher John Pettit, 55, is facing five counts of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA

Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saheron.com

Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding

San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tuberculosis linked to three NISD high schools prompts testing

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few days ago, San Antonio Metro Health said there was one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that was linked to three NISD high schools. The investigation determined Tuberculosis was linked at both Brandeis and Clark High Schools, along with O’Connor High School. On Dec....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.

