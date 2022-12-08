Ariela Basson/Fatherly; Charm City Cakes, Photography by Benjamin Turner. In his new cookbook, Super Good Cookies For Kids, Duff Goldman leads with a dedication. It reads “For Josephine. You and me are gonna bake so many cookies together.” It’s a sweet inscription from father to daughter. But we’d suggest one slight change: the “so” and “many” should be italicized or at least all-capped for emphasis, if only to capture some of Goldman’s crackling excitement. Goldman, the pastry chef and Food Network personality most famous for his wild confectionary creations on Ace of Cakes, is a generally enthusiastic type. But he’s so stoked to bake with Josephine, to spend flour-covered afternoons passing down his cake and pastry knowledge while singing songs and stealing spatula-tastes of cookie dough with her, that if it was possible to bottle that excitement for the masses, those Shark Tank investors would be falling over themselves for a piece of the profit.

