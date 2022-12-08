ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin County – 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout

SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The Franklin County Eagles beat the Martinsville Bulldogs 68-16 in girls basketball in the 2022 Roy Stanley Basketball Shootout. The annual event honors Roy’s legacy and the impact he made on the local sports community. Roy Stanley spent 30 years as a sportscaster for WDBJ-TV. Roy passed away suddenly due to cancer in 2002. Proceeds benefit Salem Kiwanis supported community organizations and projects.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
VINTON, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards

Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
BELSPRING, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Sweets by Shaneice

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday is for those with a sweet tooth. On the corner of Cambel and 5th Street near downtown Roanoke, you will find a bakery...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Route 21 in Wythe County: VSP

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a crash in Wythe County last Friday. Police were called to Route 21, a half mile south of C.C. Camp Road, at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north when it...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA

