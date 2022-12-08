Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Dan Snyder gave 'evasive' and 'misleading' testimony to Congress
The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.
President Biden Signs Bill to Curb Use of NDAs in Harassment Cases
President Joe Biden signed the Speak Out Act into law on Wednesday, legislation impacting how non-disclosure agreements are enforced in sexual assault and harassment cases. During a debate in the House of Representatives, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s handling of toxic workplaces allegations came under scrutiny. The bill that...
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report
The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
GOP Congressman Says Brittney Griner 'Doesn't Owe Us an Explanation'
Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw was responding to a question regarding Griner's past protests kneeling for the national anthem before games.
Fanatics Could Kick Off Major Sports Betting Push in January
A major new player on the sports betting scene is expected to make its debut next month. Fanatics is aiming to launch its BetFanatics app next month in Maryland. Fanatics already has connections to millions of consumers through its retail platform and collectibles company. Last month, it struck a deal...
The Point: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler & City Council Member Vickie Paladino
The PointMike Lawler is the upstate Republican who slew the dragon, defeating U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to help Republicans become the majority party in the U.S. House. Come January, Assemblyman Lawler will be Congressman Lawler and have an opportunity to put his stamp on Washington.Watch his conversation with Marcia Kramer in the video player above or click here. Talking PointNew York City Council Member Vickie Paladino of Queens is a Republican with strong views about city government.Paladino may be a Republican in a largely Democratic body, but she's intent on making sure her constituents' voices are heard loud and clear. Watch her conversation with Kramer in the video player below or click here. Your PointNew Yorkers have strong views on what they expect from the new Congress. They're weighing in this week. Exclamation PointPaladino discusses New York's marijuana laws and more in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
