Commanders' Dan Snyder gave 'evasive' and 'misleading' testimony to Congress

The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report

The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
The Point: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler & City Council Member Vickie Paladino

The PointMike Lawler is the upstate Republican who slew the dragon, defeating U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to help Republicans become the majority party in the U.S. House. Come January, Assemblyman Lawler will be Congressman Lawler and have an opportunity to put his stamp on Washington.Watch his conversation with Marcia Kramer in the video player above or click here. Talking PointNew York City Council Member Vickie Paladino of Queens is a Republican with strong views about city government.Paladino may be a Republican in a largely Democratic body, but she's intent on making sure her constituents' voices are heard loud and clear. Watch her conversation with Kramer in the video player below or click here. Your PointNew Yorkers have strong views on what they expect from the new Congress. They're weighing in this week. Exclamation PointPaladino discusses New York's marijuana laws and more in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
