The PointMike Lawler is the upstate Republican who slew the dragon, defeating U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to help Republicans become the majority party in the U.S. House. Come January, Assemblyman Lawler will be Congressman Lawler and have an opportunity to put his stamp on Washington.Watch his conversation with Marcia Kramer in the video player above or click here. Talking PointNew York City Council Member Vickie Paladino of Queens is a Republican with strong views about city government.Paladino may be a Republican in a largely Democratic body, but she's intent on making sure her constituents' voices are heard loud and clear. Watch her conversation with Kramer in the video player below or click here. Your PointNew Yorkers have strong views on what they expect from the new Congress. They're weighing in this week. Exclamation PointPaladino discusses New York's marijuana laws and more in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO