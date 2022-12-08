Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
Residents in Brooklyn Public Housing Are Helping NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA to Improve Living Conditions
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers
LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx
NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
orangeandbluepress.com
Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows
“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
Mayor Adams " We Have The Responsibility To Lead The Way To Defeat This Epidemic " Lights City Hall Red
David N Dinkins Manhattan Municipal BuildingPhoto byWillrc57. New York – December 1, 2022 New York City’s Mayor Adams commemorated World AIDS Day by lighting up both City Hall and The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building red.
Bed-Stuy tenants say they’ve been living with rodents and unlivable conditions for years
Multiple tenants spoke to News 12 sharing similar horror stories of hearing, seeing, and coming into contact with rodents at all hours of the day in their homes.
pix11.com
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Kokomo serves...
NYC nonprofit providing holiday gifts, job opportunities for homeless families
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hearts of Gold is a 29-year-old grassroots nonprofit. Its annual mission of bringing Christmas to homeless children has doubled this year. Now, a small team will be providing more than 3,000 gifts to nearly 700 children in need across 11 shelters and two schools. They have turned an empty space into […]
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Kokomo serves up Jamaican delights in Williamsburg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kokomo, a Jamaican eatery in Williamsburg, features Caribbean favorites like spicy lamb chops, vegan bowls, and plantain cups. Watch PIX11’s Kristin Cole’s full report in the video player.
NYCHA woes jeopardizes repair agreement
It’s not just the MTA struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact: The New York City Housing Authority may have taken an even harder hit — and it was in a deeper hole to start with. Just as the transit agency suffered huge losses from lower ridership, NYCHA lost a ton of rental income, thanks to the rent moratorium. Rents fund a full third of the agency’s operating budget, but arrears have reached a staggering $443 million — up from $100 million in March 2020. That recently forced top managers to warn their federal overseers that they’re unlikely to meet the...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
9-foot-tall Notorious B.I.G. statue raised in Downtown Brooklyn
The sculpture is made of bronze, stainless steel, and resin. It includes speakers that play some of The Notorious B.I.G's greatest hits.
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
CBS News
Local historian wants to landmark NYC school for Black children
A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of New York City's last standing schools for Black children in the 1800s. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell explains how the plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.
