ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
BRONX, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows

“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Kokomo serves...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYCHA woes jeopardizes repair agreement

It’s not just the MTA struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact: The New York City Housing Authority may have taken an even harder hit — and it was in a deeper hole to start with. Just as the transit agency suffered huge losses from lower ridership, NYCHA lost a ton of rental income, thanks to the rent moratorium. Rents fund a full third of the agency’s operating budget, but arrears have reached a staggering $443 million — up from $100 million in March 2020. That recently forced top managers to warn their federal overseers that they’re unlikely to meet the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy