Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow expected throughout Carbon County
A strong winter storm which developed in the mountains of California over the weekend is expected to impact the high plains of Wyoming later today and tomorrow. The cross-country storm will then unleash a blizzard across the Northern Plains and leave parts of the Northeast with wintry weather later in the week.
New water rates bring confusion, fees, policy problems to Glenn Addition
In Rawlins, the water rate increase approved in September went into effect with the December bills residents just received. While the increase was applied across the board to residents and businesses alike, the corral owners in the south-side Glenn Addition are among the hardest hit. For the first time in...
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
