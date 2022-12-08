RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO