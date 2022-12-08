ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands

The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
OREGON STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings

A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it's not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings. The post Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Frigid air on the way as storms move out

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
NEVADA STATE
KIVI-TV

Active weather diminishes in region, cold & dry weather continues

Off and on snow showers will continue in SW Idaho and SE Oregon on this Monday, but diminish through the afternoon and evening. We're on track to experience some gusty winds in the region which will create conditions for drifting snow. Drive safe out there! The snowplows can't be everywhere...
OREGON STATE
kmvt

Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

HAILEY , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Update: Blaine County School District #61 will have no school Monday due to snow. Hailey Fire responded at 10:47 am Saturday regarding several avalanches off the face of Della Mountain, which caused the Big Wood River to flood into the Della View neighborhood, primarily on War Eagle Road.
HAILEY, ID
NBCMontana

A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
MONTANA STATE
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Two new winter storms head this way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
IDAHO STATE
KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Multiple Districts calling a snow day

While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
IDAHO CITY, ID
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
MADISON, WI

