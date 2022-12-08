Read full article on original website
27 First News
Rose Mary Hollingshead, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Hollingshead, 73, Campbell departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at her residence. Rose was born the daughter of Cleveland and Phyllis Lacey Hollinghead, on April 19, 1949 in Quinwood, West Virginia and was a lifelong...
27 First News
Wallace Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wallace Phillips will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Phillips departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.
27 First News
RaNyiah Julia Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RaNyiah Julia Miller, 26, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born February 29, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David A. Lyons and Meka G. (Miller) Hameed. RaNyiah was a 2021 graduate of TCTC and was studying psychology...
27 First News
Raymond “Ray” J. Babik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio. Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik. He was...
27 First News
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
Mary L. Martin, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Martin, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born March 18, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Helen (Shutok) Hall. A lifetime area resident,...
27 First News
Martha Jean George, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland. Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After...
27 First News
Patricia A. Deak, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Deak, 82, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side. Patricia was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank DelGenio and Ann Volsko DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Walter M. Hughes, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – They say it takes a minute to find something special in a person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them but it takes an entire lifetime to forget them. Walter Michael “Biggen” Hughes, age 47, took his last ride on Thursday, December 8, 2022 but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.
27 First News
Marsha R. Hitchcock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter. After receiving her formal education, she was...
27 First News
Joyce D. Haydu, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney...
27 First News
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
27 First News
Celia A. Murray, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Celia A. Murray, 74, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home, with her family by her side. Celia was born on May 12, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James Regis and Francis Cook Yauger. She was a graduate of South...
27 First News
Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, 88, of Clingan Crossing in Struthers, formerly of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Robalee was born November 25, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Reynolds Burns. Raised...
27 First News
Sandra K. Lisko, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Lisko, 72 of Lake Milton, died Saturday afternoon, December 10 at Cleveland Clinic, following a long illness. Sandra was born July 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Liposchak) Burnett. She graduated from North High School and received her...
27 First News
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
27 First News
Irene F. Baun, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder. Irene was...
27 First News
John C. Wilson, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Wilson, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. John was born on September 10, 1941 in Alliance, Ohio to the late John “Jack” Wilson and Doris Vankirk. John graduated from Sebring McKinley High School in...
27 First News
Charles Robert Plato, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles (Chuck) passed away in the early morning on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his side. Charles was born on July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea (Gilmour) Plato. He was a graduate...
27 First News
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
