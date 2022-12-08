ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L. Cane

What is the Most Popular Grocery Store in Florida? Which Sees the Most Traffic? Which is Less Expensive?

Shopping is a task that many of us cannot skip. Our families must have groceries in order to eat, run the household, and complete essential daily tasks. According to the Time Use Institute, the average American spends 41 minutes per week grocery shopping, so the task may as well be as enjoyable as one can make it. That is why many shoppers have strong opinions as to the identity of their favorite grocery store.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
PYMNTS

Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food

This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
Mashed

The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Mashed

You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Customers looking to tip their Amazon delivery driver can get a little help in doing so from Alexa. Starting this week in the U.S., customers who say, “Alexa, thank my driver” will trigger a tip toward the last worker who delivered a package to that customer. The $5 comes at no cost to the customer, and Amazon said in a blog post that it will run the promotion for the first 1 million thank-you’s received.
