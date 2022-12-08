Read full article on original website
5 ways grocery stores get you to pay more — and how to outsmart them
"Outsmart the store by buying what you need and not falling for gimmicky sales tricks," certified financial planner Andrew Rosen says.
What is the Most Popular Grocery Store in Florida? Which Sees the Most Traffic? Which is Less Expensive?
Shopping is a task that many of us cannot skip. Our families must have groceries in order to eat, run the household, and complete essential daily tasks. According to the Time Use Institute, the average American spends 41 minutes per week grocery shopping, so the task may as well be as enjoyable as one can make it. That is why many shoppers have strong opinions as to the identity of their favorite grocery store.
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.
Rumors abound as to the future of the stalwart entity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS8.com.
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
Some Walmart Stores Could Be Closing In the Future in New York?
Retail stores are busy this time of year, as we are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Christmas is two and a half weeks away, as people try and get as many items for presents as possible. Unfortunately, this time of year is also when we see an...
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food
This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23
Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps as Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
I stopped overspending at Starbucks thanks to this cute Nespresso machine that's £100 off for Black Friday
I don't regret the buy, but now that it's a third of the price for Black Friday, it's more than worth it. Cancel whatever coffee subscription you have
Guide: Tips to spot fake shopping sites and avoid being scammed
The best way to not get scammed when shopping online is to be aware of the tactics and know what to look for. Here are some tips.
You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix
Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Customers looking to tip their Amazon delivery driver can get a little help in doing so from Alexa. Starting this week in the U.S., customers who say, “Alexa, thank my driver” will trigger a tip toward the last worker who delivered a package to that customer. The $5 comes at no cost to the customer, and Amazon said in a blog post that it will run the promotion for the first 1 million thank-you’s received.
