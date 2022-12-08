Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
NBA legend, three-time champion Paul Silas dies at 79
In the turbulent NBA of the 1970s, Paul Silas was a rock — on and off the court. His physical defense and work on the boards was part of championship teams with the Celtics during the Dave Cowens era, plus he was an anchor on Seattle’s title team of 1979. He went on to be an NBA coach for a dozen seasons, including being LeBron James‘ first coach in Cleveland.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig
Could a Sixth Man Of The Year award be in his future?
NBC Sports
Klay caps big night vs. Celtics with perfect paper airplane
Everything went right for Klay Thompson on Saturday night. Shortly after scoring a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, Thompson capped off his big night with a perfect paper airplane toss as he finished his postgame press conference. "Oh, look at...
Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
76ers Rival Atlanta Hawks Suffers Another Key Setback
The Atlanta Hawks' status in the Eastern Conference's early playoff picture could soon change.
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks' Sunday Tilt With Kings, Doubtful to Return
Brunson went back to the locker room with the New York Knicks holding a big lead.
Pitt Lands Commitment from Former Elon P Jeff Yurk
The Pitt Panthers have picked up a new punter.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown believes Celtics were too 'tense' in loss to Warriors
Saturday night wasn't just another game for the Boston Celtics, but perhaps they could have benefited from treating it like one. The Celtics fell flat in their highly-anticipated 2022 NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, struggling with the same issues that plagued them last June in a 123-107 defeat.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Playing in Nets vs Wizards
The Nets' big three are back.
Comments / 0