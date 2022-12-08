ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

NBA legend, three-time champion Paul Silas dies at 79

In the turbulent NBA of the 1970s, Paul Silas was a rock — on and off the court. His physical defense and work on the boards was part of championship teams with the Celtics during the Dave Cowens era, plus he was an anchor on Seattle’s title team of 1979. He went on to be an NBA coach for a dozen seasons, including being LeBron James‘ first coach in Cleveland.
NBC Sports

Klay caps big night vs. Celtics with perfect paper airplane

Everything went right for Klay Thompson on Saturday night. Shortly after scoring a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, Thompson capped off his big night with a perfect paper airplane toss as he finished his postgame press conference. "Oh, look at...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown believes Celtics were too 'tense' in loss to Warriors

Saturday night wasn't just another game for the Boston Celtics, but perhaps they could have benefited from treating it like one. The Celtics fell flat in their highly-anticipated 2022 NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, struggling with the same issues that plagued them last June in a 123-107 defeat.
BOSTON, MA

