Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Missed penalty kicks cost both Brazil and England in their World Cup quarterfinal losses, and FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann shared his theories on both matches on Monday. Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia and then left...
USA Basketball to play men's World Cup group games in Manila
USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t need to travel during the tournament, assuming the American men qualify for the event. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, made the announcement Monday. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that it wanted to have for the group stages.
Swimming body FINA rebrands as World Aquatics
MELBOURNE (AP) — FINA, the federation which has run international swimming competitions for more than a century, is rebranding itself as World Aquatics ahead of the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 after a vote Monday. That means leaving behind the French-language name of Fédération Internationale de Natation —...
Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed — badly....
