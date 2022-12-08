Read full article on original website
Related
Autism and occupational therapy: developmental skills improved through OT services
Occupational therapy is often recommended for children on the autism spectrum. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) commonly struggle with developmental skills that occupational therapists address. But what skills do OTs work on, and what intervention strategies to OTs use when they are working with children with autism?
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
outsidetheboxmom.com
What can autism centers do for children with autism?
Autism is identified in 1 in 44 kids. Early intervention helps autistic children develop and gives them essential success-oriented skills. If you are concerned that your child is displaying autistic traits, don’t disappear, you’re not alone. Rather than asking yourself what to do next, you should be asking...
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
healthcareguys.com
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
MedicineNet.com
Preschool-Age Childhood ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a childhood disorder that affects 1 out of every 10 children in the United States. In most cases, children must be aged at least five years to be evaluated for ADHD. Many younger children exhibit symptoms of ADHD, but this is normal for their age. In some cases, a child may be assessed at a younger age, especially if there is a strong family history of ADHD.
How physios and occupational therapists are helping long COVID sufferers
Treating people for long COVID – that is, symptoms that last longer than four weeks after COVID infection – can be extremely complex due to the wide variety of problems associated with the condition. While there is no “one size fits all” treatment, there is increasing recognition of the importance of allied health professionals such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists in providing treatment for people throughout various stages of COVID. We are still learning about long COVID, but these experts can tailor exercise training, breathing techniques and ways to manage fatigue safely, to help people get back to their normal...
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of
One photographer explores what employment means to those in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities community.
MedicalXpress
Some surprisingly good news about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)—a debilitating chronic lung disease that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis—has previously been linked to mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But a new study by University of Toronto researchers found that, even though adults without the disease were mentally flourishing at higher rates, a strong majority of those diagnosed with COPD were in excellent mental health.
MedicalXpress
Pop'Balloons: The first serious mixed-reality game for autistic children
Demand for mental health assessment and intervention is soaring; available services are stretched to the limit, centralized and difficult for many to access. This is particularly true for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). "Serious games" that can help meet the pressing need are now starting to appear. One of...
psychologytoday.com
AI Can Use Your Voice to Detect Depression
Current depression screenings tend to be subjective. AI can be a useful tool to screen depression by recognizing biomarkers in the human voice. AI might be more accurate than human screenings, although it raises concerns about privacy and ethics. “Prevention is key.” Wise words often spoken by medical practitioners. There...
neurologylive.com
Raising the Overall Awareness for Infantile Spasms, Early Recognition of Pre-Epilepsy Diagnosis
Martina Bebin, MD, MPA, professor of neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham Epilepsy Center, discussed Infantile Spasms Awareness Week, the strides made within the field, and the emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Infantile spasms, a specific type of seizure also known as West Syndrome, occur within the first year...
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
verywellmind.com
What Is Autistic Burnout?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Although not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical...
Comments / 0