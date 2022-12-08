Read full article on original website
Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33...
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
UPDATE: I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon
EASTERN OREGON, Idaho (CBS2) — I-84 has reopened in eastern Oregon. Drivers should still expect winter driving conditions. The eastbound and westbound lanes had been closed between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound was also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.
Frigid air on the way as storms move out
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
Nearly 113 million Americans to travel for the holidays
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — When families are decking the halls this holiday season, they may need to set an extra plate or two on the table. According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans, including 646,000 Idahoans, will take a holiday vacation this year, an increase of 3% from a year ago and a near return to pre-pandemic levels.
Photo Gallery: Snowy morning across the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. 2-3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the area by the end of the morning. After the snowfall, we can expect partly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions with very cold temperatures are expected for much of the week after today.
Snow showers possible on Monday morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snow showers could impact the Treasure Valley on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Heavy snow continues in the mountain regions this weekend. The highest peaks could see up to 2 feet of...
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
