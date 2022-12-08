Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
OSF joins performance venues, arts groups to ask Oregon lawmakers for more COVID recovery funds
Venues that rely on live audiences were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. In 2020, Oregon lawmakers crafted a $50 million relief package. Now, many of the organizations that received money say they need a booster shot, so to speak, of recovery funds. David Schmitz, executive director of the...
KTVL
Studio Roxander presents: The Nutcracker Ballet
Medford, OR — The owners of Studio Roxander Academy of Ballet have been producing their annual Nutcracker Ballet since 2010. Elyse and her husband Rocky moved to Medford from San Francisco to raise their two sons and get away from the fast-paced life of the bay area. But it...
KDRV
Grange Co-Op opens seventh store, in 88 year history, in White City
WHITE CITY, Ore-- It's been a journey two years in the making as Grange Co-Op finally opened its brand new store on Crater Lake Highway in White City Friday morning. More than a hundred people gathered for the grand opening of the store around 8:30 a.m., with loads of excitement.
KDRV
Southern Oregon Subaru and Southern Oregon Humane Society team up to find pets new homes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Southern Oregon Subaru and the Southern Oregon Human Society (SO Humane Society) host their annual 11th pet adoption event. The event took place in the dealership's Service Facility. About 52 dogs were put up for adoption. Executive Director of the SO Humane Society, Karen Evans said the...
KDRV
Phoenix High School wrestling team hosts flea market fundraiser
PHOENIX. Ore. -- On Saturday, the Phoenix High School wrestling team organized a flea market, for the first time, to raise funds for the team and the special education department at the school. The fundraiser included nearly 50 vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle in the gymnasium. Members of...
Klamath Falls News
Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
ijpr.org
Cal Fire awards grant to double state seedling production
More than a third of the recently burned forests in California have experienced high-severity fire, killing at least 75% of their trees and other plants, according to Cal Fire. The state fire agency is giving California-based Sierra Pacific Industries the $3 million in funding to help speed up the construction...
ijpr.org
Mon 8:30 | Fire district where Almeda burned prepares for future fires
The Almeda Drive fire of 2020 destroyed 2500 homes, most of them in areas served by Jackson County Fire District Five. A lot went wrong that day, including confusion among people evacuating about which way to go, and on which roads. The district and the community have taken steps to...
Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal
A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!. With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
Medford, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Medford. The North Douglas High School basketball team will have a game with Rogue Valley Adventist Academy on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
ijpr.org
Survivors of the Mill Fire want to rebuild, but insurance access will determine what's possible
On the day the Mill Fire started, Alonzo Greene was at his home in Lincoln Heights. He heard a “boom” outside, so he went out on his porch, where, he said, he smelled fire. “I kind of thought it was a structure fire, and I thought that I’d...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!
Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
Klamath Falls News
Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains
MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY ABOVE 2,000 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
