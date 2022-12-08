ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KTVL

Studio Roxander presents: The Nutcracker Ballet

Medford, OR — The owners of Studio Roxander Academy of Ballet have been producing their annual Nutcracker Ballet since 2010. Elyse and her husband Rocky moved to Medford from San Francisco to raise their two sons and get away from the fast-paced life of the bay area. But it...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Phoenix High School wrestling team hosts flea market fundraiser

PHOENIX. Ore. -- On Saturday, the Phoenix High School wrestling team organized a flea market, for the first time, to raise funds for the team and the special education department at the school. The fundraiser included nearly 50 vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle in the gymnasium. Members of...
PHOENIX, OR
Klamath Falls News

Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Cal Fire awards grant to double state seedling production

More than a third of the recently burned forests in California have experienced high-severity fire, killing at least 75% of their trees and other plants, according to Cal Fire. The state fire agency is giving California-based Sierra Pacific Industries the $3 million in funding to help speed up the construction...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal

A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!. With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Falls News

Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin

KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!

Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains

MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified

MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY ABOVE 2,000 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

