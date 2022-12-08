Read full article on original website
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Engadget
Rivian pauses Mercedes-Benz electric van partnership after just three months
It plans to focus on its own consumer and commercial businesses. We found the last-minute gift, you take the credit. Just three months after announcing a partnership with Mercedes to manufacture commercial electric vans in Europe, Rivian now says its pausing those plans to concentrate on its own business. "At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian," it said in a press release.
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Documents posted Tuesday by the...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
electrek.co
Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile
Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Acura Integra Type S Confirmed With Honda Civic Type R Engine And A Manual Gearbox
In August last year, CarBuzz exclusively confirmed that a hotter Type S version of the Acura Integra was in the works, and now the Japanese automaker has come clean, providing us with our first look at the car. What's more, Acura has revealed what sort of engine will power it and how much power it will produce.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Engadget
The first Matter smart home devices are here
Eve is updating its hardware to support the new standard. It took a couple of months, but the first smart home devices to support the Matter standard are finally ready. As promised in November, Eve Systems is updating the Eve Energy plug and two sensors, the Eve Door & Window and Eve Motion, with Matter support. The free firmware lets the previously HomeKit-only hardware talk to any controller that supports the new technology, including Samsung's SmartThings app as well as upcoming support through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Engadget
Jeep parent company Stellantis blames EV costs for upcoming layoffs
Jeep parent company Stellantis on Friday said it would indefinitely shut down a manufacturing plant in Illinois and lay off approximately 1,350 employees early next year. The facility – located in Belvidere, a city 75 miles northwest of downtown Chicago – is responsible for producing the internal combustion engine Jeep Cherokee crossover. In a statement the automaker , Stellantis blamed the cost of electrifying its cars for the move.
dornob.com
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
