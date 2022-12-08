Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
3 Potential NY Rangers trade targets that aren’t Patrick Kane
With Ryan Carpenter clearing waivers and assigned to Hartford, the Rangers cleared another cap hurdle for the trade deadline. They now have a projected $7.1 million in cap space at the deadline. While that number will likely change if there are injuries or call ups, it’s a good baseline to use. The rumors about Patrick Kane won’t stop, but there are a few other potential NY Rangers trade targets that aren’t Kane and may make more sense.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 12/12/22
The past two New Jersey Devils games resulted in a mixed bag, and now they head across the Hudson River to take on the New York Rangers. The Devils lead the Metropolitan Division with 43 points and a 21-5-1 record. The Rangers, meanwhile, are 14-10-5 and have 33 points, good enough for fifth place in the division. These teams last met on Nov. 28, with the Devils coming back from a 2-goal deficit to defeat their arch-rivals 5-3.
Bruce Cassidy Approves How Kolesar Handled Fight in Rangers Game
Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar's fight with New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow was one of the few highlights for the VGK on Wednesday.
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be
Could Fernando Tatis Jr. be heading to the Bronx?Photo by(USA Sports) The New York Yankees completed the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, and their most important, as they retained MVP slugger Aaron Judge despite serious competition from the San Francisco Giants and a late-push of insane money from the San Diego Padres.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Blues’ 3-2 Loss to the Avalanche – 12/11/22
The St. Louis Blues took to the ice Sunday afternoon (Dec. 11) for a Central Division showdown when they hosted the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center. Desperate to rebound from a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, they entered the game with a “team first” mentality, something they have been lacking according to head coach Craig Berube.
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
The Hockey Writers
5 Best Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
Regardless of the reason, whether because a franchise lost their goaltenders to free agency or they explicitly chose to reshape their backend, there was a plethora of transactions centred around the role this past summer. Although not every move has caused the desired ripple effect for the respective roster, some acquisitions already stand out as the type that can propel an organization’s plan in an unparalleled manner.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Gradual Improvement in December is Noticeable
The Ottawa Senators are 3-1-1 in the month of December, and after a rough start, there is hope that they can still turn this season around. Money Puck is giving them a 25.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, but a successful month of December would likely raise that number.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hall, Pastrnak, Swayman & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Sooner or later, the law of averages was going to catch up with...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 12/12/22
The Minnesota Wild may have stopped in BC to collect a shutout win over the Vancouver Canucks, but for the Edmonton Oilers, tonight’s game is the second half of a home-and-home. This will be the third meeting between the teams in just 12 days, yet it will mark the last time they compete in the 2022-23 season. The series is tied at one, and tonight’s game will be the tiebreaker. With the Wild back on home ice riding the high of a dominant victory against the Canucks, this matchup has all the makings of a showstopper.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/11/22
The Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday as they return home after playing two on the road. They hope to continue their promising performance this season as they face Capitals talents including Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Before the clock starts ticking on Sunday night, let’s take a look at what to expect for this exciting matchup.
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-Game Road Trip
After playing 15 of their first 24 games on TD Garden ice, the Boston Bruins hit the road for a three-game road trip against three Western Conference opponents. The trip was against three teams that had already been at the TD Garden for the 2022-23 season and Boston went 2-0-1 against the trio on home ice. To say it was a strange road trip would be an understatement.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/12/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens Young Defenders...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Berggren, Lombardi & Mazur
Just because regular season Detroit Red Wings hockey is in full swing, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still exciting prospects out there to cover! Things are currently looking pretty peachy in Detroit as the Red Wings are 6-4-0 through their last 10 games and players such as Filip Hronek are tearing up the ice. It’s always good to see things going well in the present, but what about looking at what is in store for the future? More specifically, what players are on the path to being a part of the Red Wings one day?
The Hockey Writers
Team Sweden Players to Watch at 2023 WJC
Despite being nearly unbeatable during the round-robin matchups year in and year out, Sweden enters the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in search of its first gold medal since 2012. This edition of the Tre Kronor will have as many as ten players from the 2022 lineup that are expected to return for the 2023 WJC. Unfortunately for Swedish fans, it will not include Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021 sixth-overall pick. However, Sweden’s forward group is still strong with five first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft in Isak Rosen (14th overall, Buffalo Sabres), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (15th overall, Vancouver Canucks), Liam Ohgren (19th overall, Minnesota Wild), Fabian Lysell (21st overall, Boston Bruins) and 2023 top draft prospect Leo Carlsson.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Use Barry Fraser Magic at Upcoming NHL Draft
The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft isn’t happening until June 28, 2023 in Nashville, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an important topic of conversation in Oil Country in early December. There was sad news on Dec. 4 when the Edmonton Oilers shared that former head of scouting Barry Fraser passed away at the age of 82 years old. Dec. 4 coincidentally was also the day that the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, and his Regina Pats visited Rogers Place where he put up five points in an 8-2 Pats victory over the host Edmonton Oil Kings. Unfortunately, with the Oilers focused on making the playoffs and going far in the postseason in 2022-23, their chances of landing Bedard are nearly impossible.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Hellebuyck Should Be Front-Runner for Vezina Trophy
The Winnipeg Jets find themselves atop the Central Division with an 18-7-1 record, which is also good for second-best in the entire Western Conference, behind only the Vegas Golden Knights. Rick Bowness’ coaching style is doing wonders for this group, as they are playing at a Stanley Cup-contender level.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
Comments / 0