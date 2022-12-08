Read full article on original website
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
As COVID-19 spikes in California, booster shots could make all the difference
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising in Los Angeles County, officials are voicing new confidence in the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster shot.
Ars Technica
Amid pathetic uptake, FDA green lights confusing COVID vaccine update for kids <5
The Food and Drug Administration has greenlit updated COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under the age of 5, but the change to the authorized vaccination regimens is far from straightforward. This may further hamstring efforts to vaccinate the youngest Americans, which are already off to an abysmal start. After months...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
New coronavirus variants rendered the last remaining monoclonal antibody treatment useless
No more monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid are available in the U.S.: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday rescinded its authorization of bebtelovimab, a drug previously given to patients who faced a high risk of severe disease. Over the last two years, the FDA authorized six monoclonal antibody treatments...
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval
The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
WebMD
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Pfizer Requests Updated Vaccine Authorization; Flu Shots Match Season’s Strains; AL Medicaid to Lift HCV Sobriety Mandate
Pfizer requested authorization for its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children aged younger than 5 years; most flu viruses from samples are similar to strains chosen by officials for this year's updated vaccines; Alabama Medicaid agreed to end a longstanding policy allowing refusal to pay for antiviral treatment for hepatitis C in patients with a substance use disorder.
US News and World Report
U.S. Opioid Crackdown Hits Some Patients' Access to Psychiatric Drugs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD. The three main U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal...
Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada.
MedicalXpress
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
Children as young as 6 months can now get updated COVID vaccine
By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNNChildren as young as 6 months are now eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for use in children from ages 6 months through 5 years. The bivalent vaccines target the original strain as well as the BA.4/5 Omicron strains. Bivalent vaccines were previously authorized as a booster for people age 5 and older. "More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to...
US News and World Report
CDC Report: Long COVID-19 Potentially Contributed to 3,500 American Deaths
Long COVID-19 potentially played a role in the deaths of more than 3,500 Americans during the first roughly two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. Read:. ‘Tripledemic’ of COVID-19, Flu and RSV Prompts Return of...
Bivalent COVID shot for young kids gets federal approval, will be available within days
FDA and CDC sign off on a new bivalent COVID shot for the youngest kids. Moderna and Pfizer differ slightly but both are considered safe and effective
