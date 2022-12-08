ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police search for answers after shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for answers after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Fort Pierce police say on Saturday, Dec. 10, units responded to a call regarding a shooting on Avenue B just before 3 a.m. Once on scene, police found...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Next weather maker brings colder air this weekend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy