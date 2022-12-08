Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Drinking deputy 'abandoning his post, sleeping in his truck' instead of patrolling PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was accused of reporting for duty at Palm Beach International Airport while intoxicated. If that sounds familiar, it’s because CBS12 News reported on the same deputy facing that accusation six months earlier. The previous incident happened...
cbs12.com
Driver charged when police stop a party of 5 in a car reported stolen
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A license plate recognition system sent an alert "that a stolen vehicle recently entered the city of Boynton Beach from Gateway Boulevard and Seacrest" Boulevard on Sunday evening, Nov. 27. A police officer continued in the arrest report, “The vehicle was described as a...
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
cbs12.com
CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
cbs12.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
cbs12.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
cbs12.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
cbs12.com
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
cbs12.com
Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
cbs12.com
Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
cbs12.com
Police search for answers after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for answers after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Fort Pierce police say on Saturday, Dec. 10, units responded to a call regarding a shooting on Avenue B just before 3 a.m. Once on scene, police found...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
cbs12.com
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
cbs12.com
Dramatic Rescue: Person pulled from SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters pulled a person from an SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth on Monday afternoon. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash took place on Lantana Rd. and Jog Rd. Photos from the scene show the car flipped on its side, coming...
cbs12.com
Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
cbs12.com
Next weather maker brings colder air this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a nice start to our week, with a strong cold front moving in this weekend. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning, with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s. We're also waking up to some fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m.
