Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
St Ambrose Winter Commencement Ceremonies Scheduled for Saturday, December 17
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — Two commencement ceremonies for St Ambrose University graduates will take place Saturday, December 17, at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. The graduate and doctoral hooding ceremony for 90 students earning their Master’s and 41 students earning doctoral degrees will begin at 9AM and...
rcreader.com
Spring Registration Still Open at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC); Classes Start January 17
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — There’s still time to enroll for the spring 2023 term at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), which includes Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges. With classes starting Tuesday, January 17, and the holidays right around the corner, new students are encouraged to start the admissions process as soon as possible to ensure they get the classes they want, when they want them.
25newsnow.com
What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
Sioux City Journal
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
25newsnow.com
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
KWQC
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
WGIL broadcaster just the second Galesburg media member elected to IBCA Hall of Fame
Longtime WGIL Radio play-by-play announcer Brad Bennewitz, voice of Galesburg Silver Streaks sports for nearly 30 years, has been elected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a media member. Bennewitz is just the second media member who will represent Galesburg in the IBCA Hall of Fame. Former...
rcreader.com
Reality Television Star to Speak at a Teen Event in the Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — On Monday, December 19, 6PM, at Eastern, The Library is welcoming Reilly Moeller to speak with teens about her time on a reality television show. Have you ever wondered how a person is hired for a reality show? What goes on behind the...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Bettendorf man accused of stalking using Apple AirTags
Three hidden AirTags were reportedly found on the victim's vehicle, according to records.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
977wmoi.com
Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers
Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
Comments / 0