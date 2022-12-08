Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Defendant convicted of arson in Woonsocket sentenced to five years in federal prison
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse previously admitted to a federal judge that he...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
Suspect who brought loaded gun to Logan Airport sentenced
A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.
fallriverreporter.com
Police are reporting that numerous residents have lost money due to scams this holiday season
More area residents have been swindled and scammed recently and police are looking to warn the public, so you don’t become another victim. During the Holiday Season in particular, Westport Police Chief Keith Pelletier wants you to be mindful of telephone scams after local residents have become victim to them.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud
An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two persons in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence bar was forced to close for 72 hours over the weekend after an employee fired a gun during a fight. The Providence Board of Licenses, chaired by Dylan Conley, decided during Saturday's meeting to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. No one was injured in the incident, but Providence police located the firearm.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
ABC6.com
Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
WCVB
21 arrested in connection with 'Cocaine Cowboys' drug operation in Mass., DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say 21 people are in custody in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Greater Lowell area that also included the trafficking of firearms. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as...
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man convicted of murdering six-month-old stepson granted parole with conditions
A Bristol County man convicted of murdering his six-month-old stepson has been granted parole. On June 19, 1980, in Bristol Superior Court, Emile Fratus was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Shawn Gillett. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Fratus...
