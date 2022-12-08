Read full article on original website
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Members of Legislature, Firearms Coalition Commemorate 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa on Friday. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Secures $70.3 Million in Opioid Funds from CVS and Walgreens
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — Attorney General Tom Miller and other attorneys-general have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens over their role in the opioids crisis, which will provide Iowa $70.3 million. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion nationally.
Libertarian Party of Iowa Files for Major Party Status
Ed Wright (fmr LPIA Chair), ToyA Johnson (2022 State Senate candidate), Rick Stewart (2022 Gubernatorial candidate), Jules Cutler (LPIA Chair), Jeni Kadel (2022 State House candidate), and David Green (State Central Committee member) DES MOINES, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — LPIA Chair, Jules Cutler, alongside Rick Stewart, candidates, volunteers, and...
Gun Reform, the Third Rail of Illinois Politics: Not Just a Mixed Metaphor
There’s been sort of an unwritten rule the past several years in Springfield to stay away from doing things like ban assault weapons. The votes to pass one have seemingly been there in both chambers, but the will of past Democratic leadership seemed to be to not overtly poke any big, cash-rich bears, like the National Rifle Association, or to alienate or electorally imperil conservative members of their Democratic caucuses.
