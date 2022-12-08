Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: National Park Service to expand Selma Interpretive Education Center
The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, operated by the National Park Service (NPS), acquired six properties near Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the construction of a $10M interpretive education center honoring the Selma to Montgomery Marches of 1965. Keep reading for more. Here’s what’s happening. The...
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
ourmshome.com
Alabama nips Mississippi 14-10 with late rally in all-star game
MOBILE, ALA. — A new chapter unfolded in the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Prep Football Classic Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately for Mississippi, the result was the same as it has been many times before. The 36th edition of the prestigious affair was the first ever to take place at Hancock/Whitney...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
wdhn.com
Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. According to walkoffame.com, Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.
alabamanews.net
Classmates Remember Life of 8-Year-Old Killed in Montgomery County Tornado
Students and teachers at G.W. Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School held a memorial and balloon release for Ceddarius Tell on Friday. Tell, 8, and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, were killed when a large tree fell on their home as an EF-2 tornado pushed through the Flatwood community just north of the Montgomery city limits on Nov. 30. The boy’s father, Cedric Tell, survived but had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
WSFA
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
WSFA
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
7 Alabama residents sentenced for felony violations of the Animal Welfare Act, ending one of the largest cockfighting operations in the country
From The Tribune staff reports WASHINGTON – A seventh and final Verbena, Alabama, resident was sentenced yesterday for violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting ventures in connection with an expansive cockfighting operation. This marks the end of a week of sentencings in which the court held four Alabama residents accountable for their […]
Comments / 2