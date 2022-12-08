Read full article on original website
Girl Scouts visit Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals. It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.
Memphis Animal Services hosting holiday event with $12 adoptions Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you can give a shelter pet at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) the gift of a family for just $12 during their “12 Hours of Christmas” event. Memphis Animal Services is staying open for 12 hours on Saturday December 17 from 9...
Action News 5 holds annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck to make Christmas magical for children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck wrapped up, giving thousands of Mid-South a magical Christmas. Porter-Leath also teamed up with International Paper, who donated a check for $25,000 on Saturday. Rachel Ozols Purdom, the community engagement coordinator at International Paper, said they love partnering with Porter-Leath...
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning. Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Bailey Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones. “She...
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community. Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them. Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and...
FedEx launches no label, no box returns at FedEx Office stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is planning to launch a new return option to make it easier for customers to send back their goods. Beginning in early 2023, shoppers will be able to return their items using their 2,000 FedEx Office locations by using a QR code. There’s now no need for a box or a label to return items.
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday tradition is returning to Whitehaven’s Southland Mall after five years. Sunday, the community hosted its Christmas tree lighting ceremony with cups of hot cocoa, carols and cameras snapping pics with Santa, visiting from the North Pole. “This is my first time being here...
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
Tennessee Highway Patrol holds open house in Memphis as part of statewide hiring blitz
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) office in Memphis just held an open house for potential candidates as a part of a statewide hiring blitz. At the THP Memphis headquarters on Summer Avenue, 20-year-old Chandler Greer was figuring out his future in law enforcement. “I looked at...
Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain this past weekend, more rain is on the way as a strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Right now the main threats will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1 to over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road. One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Police say the victim was transported to the...
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MPD: Man wanted for repeated shoplifting at Kohl’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a Kohl’s that happened on Friday morning with one repeat shoplifter, according to police. Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at 11:05 a.m. at the Kohl’s on 2335 Germantown Parkway. Police say a man entered the...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured. According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Another man was taken to...
MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left a woman dead and a child injured on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street, according to police. One female was located...
MPD: 2, 18-year-old suspects in custody for committing multiple robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 18-year-olds are in custody after being involved in multiple criminal activities according to Memphis Police Department. According to police, on Tuesday a victim reported to MPD that her 2016 Kia Forte was stolen from 4000 Lamar Avenue. On Thursday at 7:40 p.m. a victim reported...
