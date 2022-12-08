ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night

Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
bigeasymagazine.com

Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address

It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
NOLA.com

HANO board member Sharon Jasper again faces removal, agency says

For a second time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to remove a member of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board, after an earlier attempt was rejected by the City Council, according to HANO. Cantrell sent a letter to board member Sharon Jasper informing Jasper of her removal on Wednesday...
NOLA.com

Entergy New Orleans questioned over service shutoffs; council considers S&WB billing plan

About 38,000 Entergy New Orleans customers, or nearly one out of every five, has entered into deferred payment plans this year to keep the lights on amid soaring energy bills. The numbers spiked after a disconnections for missed payments resumed on Nov. 1 and have remained high since, according to an Entergy vice president, who heard a litany of concerns from City Council members Tuesday about whether the power provider is doing enough to aid residents as it provides returns for shareholders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

