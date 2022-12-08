Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Chronicles Singer’s Epic Journey To Metal’s Throne Room
Like the fantasy books from which it often draws inspiration, the realm of heavy metal is filled with kings and queens, heroes and villains, outlaws and ghosts. Among them, few loomed larger than Ronnie James Dio, who served time in Rainbow and Black Sabbath before leading his own band under his own banner. One of rock’s greatest vocalists, he was both bigger than life and down to Earth, a journeyman musician whose career started before the Beatles, found fame in the hard rock heyday of the 1970s, and who never stopped making music until his death in 2010. The new documentary...
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
November Was Native American Heritage Month — Watch These Documentaries to Keep Learning About Native Culture
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
Seeking a Life of Art in Jewish Family Stories
In educated, middle-class Jewish homes, it’s not uncommon for the kids to boast artistic passions and ambitions. To judge by Focus Features’ Armageddon Time and Universal’s The Fabelmans, two semi-autobiographical dramas from directors James Gray and Steven Spielberg, respectively, art is a thematic centerpiece, opening up a Pandora’s box of conflicting values. An array of pragmatic and moral dilemmas, stemming in part from the protagonists’ identity as Jews, is at the core of each film. Our protagonists and their family members are conversant in the outlier’s life, having experienced antisemitism. Many of their self-assessments, goals and responses to others emerge from...
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda
”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Ring in the Holidays
—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.
Cynthia Shambry offers a plethora of multicultural books for readers
Cynthia Shambry is the owner of Elda Reads, a child development program that promotes diversity by providing exposure to multicultural books and services. Elda Reads has a collection of books by Black writers that range from kids to adult level reading. Chambray spoke with rolling out about her bookstore and...
Oscar-winning comic Roberto Benigni hams it up for Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning Italian comic and actor Roberto Benigni brought a bit of his trademark whacky levity to the Vatican on Wednesday, hamming it up for Pope Francis.
