ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
bookriot.com

Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings

Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
WISCONSIN STATE
Decider.com

‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Chronicles Singer’s Epic Journey To Metal’s Throne Room

Like the fantasy books from which it often draws inspiration, the realm of heavy metal is filled with kings and queens, heroes and villains, outlaws and ghosts. Among them, few loomed larger than Ronnie James Dio, who served time in Rainbow and Black Sabbath before leading his own band under his own banner. One of rock’s greatest vocalists, he was both bigger than life and down to Earth, a journeyman musician whose career started before the Beatles, found fame in the hard rock heyday of the 1970s, and who never stopped making music until his death in 2010. The new documentary...
ARTnews

Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77

Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Seeking a Life of Art in Jewish Family Stories

In educated, middle-class Jewish homes, it’s not uncommon for the kids to boast artistic passions and ambitions. To judge by Focus Features’ Armageddon Time and Universal’s The Fabelmans, two semi-autobiographical dramas from directors James Gray and Steven Spielberg, respectively, art is a thematic centerpiece, opening up a Pandora’s box of conflicting values. An array of pragmatic and moral dilemmas, stemming in part from the protagonists’ identity as Jews, is at the core of each film. Our protagonists and their family members are conversant in the outlier’s life, having experienced antisemitism. Many of their self-assessments, goals and responses to others emerge from...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Jewish Press

The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf

Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda

”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
booktrib.com

BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Ring in the Holidays

—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy