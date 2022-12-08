Do Amazon and other retailers penalize customers if they return a lot of items? What you need to know.

Read full article on original website
Related
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Self-checkout annoys some customers and helps shoplifters. Stores are adding it anyway
Self-checkout arrived in the late 1980s at supermarkets. A decade later, it began spreading to big-box chains and drug stores. Now, self-checkout, loved by some and hated by others, has entered discount clothing and department stores.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
Walmart has a shoplifting problem that has grown so much that management may start to close some stores.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
Walmart CEO says inflation on toys and clothing is letting up. This could help the retailer put a dent in its excess inventory.
The softening inflation in non-essential categories comes as Walmart has tried to clean out its inventory heading into 2023.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Stuart Varney: Walmart’s warning about shoplifting shouldn’t come as a surprise
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the surge in shoplifting as America's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart, eyes potential store closures and price hikes.
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
The Daily South
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Scam Spotting: What Are the 5 Most Fake Reviewed Amazon Products Around the Holidays?
On Dec. 5, Saoud Khalifah, the founder and CEO of FakeSpot, posted a tweet targeting the five most fake reviewed categories on Amazon. The tweet comes "after the record breaking Black Friday/Cyber...
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
KoP Firm’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Survey Contains Data on Both the Good and the Bad List
It's a mixed bag of data for retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.Photo byiStock. King of Prussia e-marketing firm Radial has released national survey results measuring consumer intentions for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0