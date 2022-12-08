Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
Detectives search for suspect after deadly shooting in DeLand, sheriff’s office says
DELAND, Fla. — A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road. Investigators said a DeLand police officer...
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police arrest man with stolen eggnog
Leesburg police arrested a man with stolen eggnog while investigating a report of suspicious activity. Officers were were dispatched Thursday night to the 3300 block of Main St. when a caller reported that two men were acting suspiciously in an area behind Branam James Construction. When the officer made contact with the caller she told them that she had seen the two men enter the Dollar General store next door.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
WCJB
Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up. Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for sending inappropriate images of himself to child
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell, who is related to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for sending inappropriate images to a child. FDLE officers say Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, of Bell, is charged with transmitting harmful material to a...
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say
STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
