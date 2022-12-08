ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police arrest man with stolen eggnog

Leesburg police arrested a man with stolen eggnog while investigating a report of suspicious activity. Officers were were dispatched Thursday night to the 3300 block of Main St. when a caller reported that two men were acting suspiciously in an area behind Branam James Construction. When the officer made contact with the caller she told them that she had seen the two men enter the Dollar General store next door.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up. Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
Action News Jax

Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say

STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
STARKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

