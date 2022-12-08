ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittney Griner To Make Big Decision On WNBA Future

Brittney Griner completed a basketball workout over the weekend. Brittney Griner is currently making massive headlines thanks to the fact that she was officially released from prison last Thursday. The WNBA superstar had been in Russia for 10 months due to drug possession. Of course, she simply had a small weed cartridge on her, however, the Russian system made an example out of her.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Paul Addresses The Most Common Klutch Sports Criticism

Many fans still think Klutch Sports is just a way for LeBron to rack up future teammates. Rich Paul is one of the most powerful men in the entire sports world. Of course, he mainly operates within the basketball world through Klutch Sports. He is LeBron James’ agent, and he is also in charge of numerous careers at this point. Needless to say, he has built an incredible empire.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy