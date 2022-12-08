ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday tradition is returning to Whitehaven’s Southland Mall after five years. Sunday, the community hosted its Christmas tree lighting ceremony with cups of hot cocoa, carols and cameras snapping pics with Santa, visiting from the North Pole. “This is my first time being here...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Girl Scouts visit Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals. It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.
MEMPHIS, TN
luxury-houses.net

The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home

The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community. Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them. Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Friday, December 9, 6 – 8 p.m. I want a time machine for Christmas. Only a time machine will do. I don’t want a doll, no dinky Tinkertoy. I want a time machine to take me to the days of yore. But Mom says the technology isn't there yet, so she said that she’d bring me to the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum. Which certainly isn't a bummer, but still it’s no time machine.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tanger Outlets have extended holiday shopping hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Christmas season, and a few people are still rounding up the last few things on their Christmas list. Tanger Outlets released its special hours for holiday shopping. Extended hours will begin Saturday, Dec. 17. and will extend until Dec. 26, with the outlet closing on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-South church asking for donations to local school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South church wants to make Christmas very special for students of a Memphis school with donations from the community. The House of Prayer Church recently adopted Cromwell Elementary School and have supported the school with school supplies, teacher appreciation luncheon, breakfast for students during summer school, a community fair day and winter wear for dozens of students.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

