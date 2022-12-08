Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday tradition is returning to Whitehaven’s Southland Mall after five years. Sunday, the community hosted its Christmas tree lighting ceremony with cups of hot cocoa, carols and cameras snapping pics with Santa, visiting from the North Pole. “This is my first time being here...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services hosting holiday event with $12 adoptions Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you can give a shelter pet at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) the gift of a family for just $12 during their “12 Hours of Christmas” event. Memphis Animal Services is staying open for 12 hours on Saturday December 17 from 9...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 holds annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck to make Christmas magical for children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck wrapped up, giving thousands of Mid-South a magical Christmas. Porter-Leath also teamed up with International Paper, who donated a check for $25,000 on Saturday. Rachel Ozols Purdom, the community engagement coordinator at International Paper, said they love partnering with Porter-Leath...
actionnews5.com
Girl Scouts visit Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals. It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.
luxury-houses.net
The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home
The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
actionnews5.com
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
actionnews5.com
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning. Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Bailey Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones. “She...
actionnews5.com
HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community. Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them. Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Friday, December 9, 6 – 8 p.m. I want a time machine for Christmas. Only a time machine will do. I don’t want a doll, no dinky Tinkertoy. I want a time machine to take me to the days of yore. But Mom says the technology isn't there yet, so she said that she’d bring me to the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum. Which certainly isn't a bummer, but still it’s no time machine.
actionnews5.com
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
Tanger Outlets have extended holiday shopping hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Christmas season, and a few people are still rounding up the last few things on their Christmas list. Tanger Outlets released its special hours for holiday shopping. Extended hours will begin Saturday, Dec. 17. and will extend until Dec. 26, with the outlet closing on...
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
Mid-South church asking for donations to local school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South church wants to make Christmas very special for students of a Memphis school with donations from the community. The House of Prayer Church recently adopted Cromwell Elementary School and have supported the school with school supplies, teacher appreciation luncheon, breakfast for students during summer school, a community fair day and winter wear for dozens of students.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
