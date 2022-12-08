Read full article on original website
Who is Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president?
Dina Boluarte took office as the new President of Peru on Wednesday, after Congress ousted former president Pedro Castillo.
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide
Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
Washington Examiner
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
US News and World Report
Peru's President Detained by Security Forces - National Police Tweet
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)
Peru's new president says she is open to early election talks
LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday said she was willing to discuss early elections with the country's political and civil organizations, but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
From president to prisoner: The rapid descent of Peru's Pedro Castillo
Peru's Pedro Castillo gambled away power in one breathtaking day.
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...
Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
grid.news
World in Photos: In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and fury in the streets
With all the focus on protests in China and Iran lately, it’s worth noting another example of fury in the street — this one born of a political crisis in Peru. Protesters have gathered in the capital, Lima, and other parts of the country, angry over the ouster of President Pedro Castillo and demanding constitutional changes and new elections.
World
Peru's whirlwind political drama: What comes next?
On Wednesday, Peruvians lived through a three-hour political drama when their president Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections. But his attempt to stay in power failed. Lawmakers rejected the decree and voted to replace Castillo with the vice president. Now, Castillo is in prison and Peru has its sixth new president in the last six years. Marco Werman speaks with Peruvian journalist and political analyst Andrea Moncada about the significance of what happened, and what's next for Peru.
Post Register
US News and World Report
Peru's Castillo Says Opponents Trying to 'Blow Up' Democracy With Impeachment Trial
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo came out fighting on Tuesday ahead of an impeachment trial in Congress, accusing his opponents of trying to "blow up" democracy in the copper-rich South American nation. Peru's congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern, which...
