Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Emporia City Commission approves grant application for former Gazette building
An application supporting development at the former home of The Emporia Gazette was approved by the Emporia City Commission Monday morning during a special session. Commissioners held a public hearing to consider an application for a Community Development Block Grant for the building located at 517 Merchant St. The building, now owned by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, is slated for a number of renovations including updating the sprinkler system, service lines for fire/domestic use, constructing ADA restrooms, repointing and rebuilding brick masonry and more.
Emporia State winter commencement set for this week
More than 700 Emporia State University students will earn degrees during winter commencement ceremonies at White Auditorium on Dec. 16 - 17. Graduate ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and undergraduates will receive their degrees at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The auditorium is at 111 E. Sixth Ave. in downtown Emporia.
Northern Heights could incentivize students
Professional athletes and coaches have them in their contracts. Now they could be coming to Northern Heights High School. A report submitted for this week’s USD 251 school board meeting says incentives are being considered to reward students for good behavior.
Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
HORNETS POINTE: At one-year fire anniversary, investigation continues into cause while demolition cost now on owner’s property tax statement
A year after the destructive Hornets Pointe apartment complex in north central Emporia, the cause and origination point have still not been determined. The fire developed shortly before 4:30 am and quickly shot through the roof, causing an extensive firefighting effort involving Emporia and numerous Lyon County departments. Two firefighters were hurt, one seriously.
Driver crashes into arrow sign on turnpike
A Topeka man received minor injuries at a narrowed point on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Sunday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Jimmy Murdock, 55, was southbound in the right lane about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop. The right lane is closed for part of that stretch.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
