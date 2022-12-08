Read full article on original website
“Million Dollar Listing” Star Shares New Season Drama and Real Estate Must-Know
Tracy Tutor is a top real estate agent, bestselling author and entrepreneur with 22 years’ experience in luxury real estate sales. She joined “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2020 and has hustled to make a name for herself on the show. Season 14 is filled with drama and the state of today’s cutthroat housing market.
How to watch a FREE live stream of ‘Yellowstone’ tonight (12/11/22): time, channel
If you don’t have cable and want to watch the mega-hit “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, you can do that with a streaming service free trial. When season 5 of “Yellowstone” debuted last month it broke ratings records with 12.5 million viewers. “Yellowstone” season 5 continues...
How to watch TLC’s ‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days’: Time, channel, free live stream
TLC’s “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” season 2 premiere is tonight, December 12 at 10 p.m. The show follows David and Annie from “90 Days Fiancé” - where international couples unite in the U.S. under a special visa), we see the couple trying to rebuild a new family and bring Annie’s cousins to America from Thailand.
‘The Voice’ season finale starts tonight (12/12/22): How to watch, FREE live stream, time, channel
The last five contestants on “The Voice” on NBC will perform one more time for America’s vote. The Top 5 will perform on “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. LIVE STREAM: NBC on fuboTV (free trial), Peacock, DirecTV Stream and SlingTV. Viewers will...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Monarch: how to watch and everything we know about the country music drama
Monarch, one of the most anticipated fall 2022 TV show debuts, stars Susan Sarandon as the head of a country music dynasty.
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Be on Paramount Network? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Info
Need something to stream while you’re waiting for the next new episode of Yellowstone? Kevin Costner’s four-episode docuseries celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is now streaming on FOX Nation, and the first four episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King are available on Paramount+.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Cast Updates, How to Watch and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
How to watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 finale tonight (12/11/22): Time channel, free live stream
Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” draws to a close with the season finale, set to air tonight, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 p.m. on Adult Swim Channel. Those who have cut the traditional cable cords can catch tonight’s episode on FuboTV which is offering a free trial. “Rick and Morty” is also available for streaming on SlingTV.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
How to watch ‘Scentsational Christmas’ Lifetime movie premiere: Time, channel, free live stream
“Scentsational Christmas,” a new holiday Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., stars Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin. The movie follows around a young woman who returns home after receiving a work assignment of making the perfect holiday scent. Once there, she meets a smart and good-looking writer with whom she falls in love.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
