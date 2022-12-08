Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Often the wacky designs don't see the light of day, but even then, it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately.
notebookcheck.net
Winora Yucatan X12 Pro e-bike with integrated 750 Wh battery and Yamaha motor unveiled
The Winora Yucatan X12 Pro electric bicycle has been launched in Europe. The trekking e-bike is equipped with a 250 W Yamaha PW-X3 motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque. The engine is supported by a 750 Wh Yamaha InTube battery integrated into the bicycle's downtube. You can use a Bosch Intuvia display to control the bike's settings or to view information about your journey.
Pinkbike.com
Field Test: 2023 Scott Genius ST - Cape Not Included
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk. The new Scott Genius ST was the lightest, longest, and most expensive bike we had on hand for the Whistler Field Test. It's also the only bike that hides a shock in the downtube, the only one with a remote for the shock, and the only one with thru-headset cable routing. In other words, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to this 'Super Trail' bike (Remember, that's Scott's term, not mine. Even though I kind of like it...)
Pinkbike.com
Crankbrothers Release Stamp Street Fabio Shoe
After introducing their Stamp and Mallet shoes a few years ago, for flat and clip shoes respectively, Crankbrothers have a release a slightly more casual take on their Stamp shoe. This shoe, which has seen design input from its namesake Fabio Wibmer, is aimed at flat pedal street riders or those just wanting a more relaxed look from a pair of their mountain biking shoes.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
electrek.co
Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile
Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Fashion Has ‘Carbon Tunnel Vision.’ Textile Exchange Wants to Fix That.
What Textile Exchange will consider a preferred fiber or material next year won’t be the same as what it does today. It’s a necessary part of what the sustainability-focused nonprofit dubs its “direction of travel,” one that it hopes will help its members hit its Climate+ goal of slashing fiber and material production emissions by 45 percent by 2030. This includes “raising the bar” by moving from fibers and materials that are “less bad” to “more good.” In the case of cotton, for instance, incorporating a soil health program will soon be a minimum requirement. “We’re not standing on a holy...
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Dillon Butcher - Watch Before You Go Riding: Shot over the course of six months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind-meltingly good. Video: Max McCulloch. First AC: Liam Morgan. Additional shots: Calvin Huth. Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, and Chris Arruda. Eliott Lapotre - Lost Paradise 2:...
RideApart
Wunderlich Presents The Hard Case-Mounted Bagpacker II Saddlebag
Wunderlich, one of the most popular aftermarket manufacturers of accessories and upgrades for BMW Motorrad machines, continues diversifying its product portfolio to cater to the needs of all sorts of riders. Particularly popular among GS owners, Wunderlich’s products are both practical, while at the same time serving as a fashion statement for these large ADV machines.
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'
Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer. Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed,...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat announces new 350 excavator
Caterpillar has launched a new 48 tonne excavator, the Cat 350, promising lower costs and enhanced sustainability. The equipment manufacturing giant said the new machine is in line with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 13%. The 350 has a...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tahnee Seagrave's Struggle with Concussion in 'How We Roll' - Episode 3
Episode 3 delves deeper into Tahnee's concussion as she talks about her experiences, the severe lows she battled with and the anxiety that came with the unknown of such a hidden injury. This episode also talks to the people closest to Tahnee and their perspective of watching her go through such a painful time in her life and how it has made them reconsider their attitudes towards concussion. Despite being off the bike, Tahnee is still hellbent on being there to support her team whenever she can and heads to the 3rd World Cup of the year in Leogang, Austria, to cheer on Phoebe as she claims her first win of the season.
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
