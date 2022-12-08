ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible

By Caitlin Huston
 4 days ago
Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked .

Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum , who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero . Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical , has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.

Yeoh joins the film hot off the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, a top awards contender this year.

Jon M. Chu directs. Wicked is scheduled to begin principal photography in January, with the two-part film being shot back to back.

The first Universal Pictures film is set to be released Dec. 25, 2024, with the second coming the following Christmas.

Yeoh is represented by Artist International Group and Cohen Gardner LLP.

