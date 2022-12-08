NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media platform said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. The company owned by billionaire Elon Musk has also started granting a new gold-colored check mark to businesses on the platform. The gold label began appearing Monday on the account profiles for Coca-Cola, Nike, Google and dozens of other big corporations. “The gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business,” the company says on a support web page.

