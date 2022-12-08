Read full article on original website
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history
(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Imagine a Colorado without a brown cloud
Our communities have suffered for far too long because of Colorado’s failure to act on ozone pollution. Ozone is a major reason for the “brown cloud” that has hovered over Denver and the northern Front Range for generations. It can cause severe health impacts, including premature death, increased asthma attacks, shortness of breath and pain […] The post Imagine a Colorado without a brown cloud appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
KDVR.com
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight
A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
Cherry Creek High School wins first-ever CHSAA-sanctioned esports championship
High school students from across Colorado with skillsets in an undeniably growing competitive discipline recently participated in the state's inaugural championship, and now Colorado has its first-ever CHSAA-supported esports title holders.
denverite.com
Denver recovered a record amount of wage theft money this year. Stronger protections for workers may be coming
When Michael Ginzel did a week of construction work for a contractor in Denver, Ginzel said his employer told him to expect a check in the mail. Weeks went by with no money, and Ginzel’s calls went unanswered. He showed up to the employer’s house in person and found himself in what he called a combative and dangerous situation.
JBS-owned meat processing plant worker’s union votes to strike
A local workers union for a meat processing plant's employees voted to strike after three months of negotiations, the organization announced Saturday.
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
viatravelers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Boulder, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado, is a wonderful place to visit and an even better place to eat. It’s no secret that this city of just over 100,000 people has a high concentration of excellent restaurants. Furthermore, among the restaurants in Boulder, a wide variety of cuisines are represented, so there’s something for everyone among them.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Colorado School of Mines reaches new heights once again, secures inaugural title game spot with rout of Shepherd
An oft-traveled stretch from the Marv Kay Stadium elevator to the Ferguson Press Box showcases the history of the Colorado School of Mines. Enclosed, historical helmets lay in the foreground of background photos dating back to when they weren't used, and neither was color. Through the 134-year history of the...
