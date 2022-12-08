Eat. Watch. Do. — Omarcito’s review, ‘South Side’ sneak peek, plus Jewish food in Chicagoland

Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

In the final weeks of 2022, we find ourselves reflecting on what stood out most during another fascinating year in arts, food and Chicago culture.

Tribune critics have been musing on their favorite art exhibits , theatrical productions and other performances, even as you can still catch some of the best before year’s end. Rather stay home? “South Side” has a new season out soon, and we got a sneak peek.

And if you haven’t noticed, ’tis the season for gifting. If you’re still struggling to find the perfect gift for the beer lover in your life, make sure to read about what local breweries are offering this holiday season from Josh Noel. Or get inspired by one Wisconsin family’s thrill-seeking adventure up Mount Kilimanjaro ahead of the holidays.

If you love Latin American cuisine, don’t read Louisa Chu’s latest review on an empty stomach. Omarcito’s Latin Cafe in Logan Square serves quesa’ropa, a unique creation that blends the trendy Mexican dish quesabirria with Cuban classic ropa vieja.

“This restaurant is the thing that I’ve been wanting to do for 23 years,” chef-owner Omar Cadena told Chu. Read on here .

The shadow puppetry performance collective Manual Cinema’s version of “A Christmas Carol” contextualized the loss felt during the pandemic’s holiday season for Tribune critic Chris Jones, who was deeply moved by the show. Read his review here .

“Holiday beers come in an array of styles: light and dark; elaborate and blessedly simple; sweet, tart and savory,” writes Tribune beer reporter Josh Noel. “What they tend to have in common, though, is packing a punch.” Read his 10 favorite picks for this year, from a ponche-inspired ale to a piney Christmas porter, here .

Tribune reporter Will Lee and critic Nina Metz are back with their take on the latest season of HBO Max’s absurdist comedy “South Side,” which premieres today.

“Heads up to anyone who liked “The Bear” — here’s an entirely different portrayal of Chicago that’s very funny, very Black and very much worth your time,” Metz said. Read more here .

As Hanukkah celebrations get underway in a couple of weeks, Jewish restaurants across Chicagoland are ushering in this year’s Festival of Lights in ways as resilient as they are delicious.

Over the next week, the Chicago Tribune will embark on a similarly spanned jaunt, surveying how one of the world’s oldest belief systems is channeled into culinary excellence at eight restaurants in Chicago and the suburbs — starting off with Kaufman’s, where “patience runs as thin as the sliced pastrami,” writes Max Abrams. Read the story here , and check back each day for the next part of the series.

Critic Hannah Edgar’s top picks of classical and jazz performances for 2022 included Lyric Opera’s “endlessly textured” and “smart” “Tosca,” and a belated premiere of “Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3″ at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Read about what else made the cut here .

The family that climbs together, stays together? One Wisconsin family, with help from mountaineering relatives in the Chicago suburbs, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro together in June. Read the story of their journey and the tips they’ve shared here .

There’s still time to see at least one of Chicago’s best art exhibitions of 2022, which critic Lori Waxman outlines in her list of shows that she loved and learned from most. From “everything at the Cultural Center” to a series of roadkill sculptures, here’s what left a lasting impression .

Years of exuberance in the craft beer scene — both in Chicago and nationwide — have skidded to a halt, and for a number of complex and interlocking reasons, writes Tribune beer reporter Josh Noel.

After breweries including Urban Brew Labs and Empirical Brewery shut down, and others eye expansion more warily than in the booming years past, brewers say hard times are likely ahead .

“There was some distinguished work on offer on Chicago stages, playing to audiences that can probably be described most accurately as appreciative and slowly increasing in number,” writes Tribune theater critic Chris Jones.

Here are his 10 favorite local productions of the year.