Fit in all the holiday fun you can with our events guide for the Chicago suburbs, Northwest Indiana

Live actors portray scenes Dec. 15-18 in the Christmas Luminary Hike at Quentin Road Baptist Church in Lake Zurich. Annie Alleman / Daily Southtown/Chicago Tribune/TNS

After a couple of slow years, there are more seasonal events than ever to make your December holidays sparkle with fun. Here are many of the things going on in suburban Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

First, get a Christmas tree

There are Christmas tree farms in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago suburbs with the right tree for your home. Check our lists for hours and days open before you venture out. >>>Read more here.

Now let’s have some fun

Lake County, Illinois, events

Everything from drive-through lights to a do-it-yourself Messiah is happening this year. <<<Read more here.

Fox Valley, Naperville events

In Naperville and the Fox Valley, laugh it up at two productions of Second City’s holiday improv or experience Morton Arboretum’s legendary Illumination. >>>Read more here.

Southland events

New Lenox’s Christmas in the Commons and Curtain Call Theatre’s “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” in Mokena are holiday highlights in the Southland. >>>Read more here.

Northwest Indiana events

Sunset Hill Farm County Park’s holiday lights display in Valparaiso and Towle Theater’s “A Fabulous ‘50s Christmas” are just seasonal events happening in the Region. >>>Read more here.

Just ‘Nutcrackers’ and ‘Christmas Carols’

Let’s face it: you know what you want. You want to dance with Sugar Plum fairies, or you want to hang out with Ebenezer Scrooge and a bunch of ghosts. Well, here’s where to do just that.

Chicago suburbs + Scrooge

Mean old Mr. Scrooge has to learn his lesson the hard way in this timeless Christmas classic. >>>Read more here.

‘Nutcracker’ sweet

You love the classic music, and now some “Nutcrackers” have also adapted to modern cultural concerns. >>>Read more here.

Northwest Indiana Scrooges, Nutcrackers

People in the Region don’t have to travel far to see these holiday favorites. >>>Read more here.